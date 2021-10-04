Man arrested after shooting through door of Stewart St apartment

On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am, Halton Police arrived at an apartment building in Kerr Village in Oakville after neighbours reported gunshots.

The police investigation confirmed multiple shots were fired through a door of an apartment. Shortly after that, Kerr Street was closed from Elm to Stewart and remained closed for several hours as police searched for the firearm.

Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the gunfire.

Police arrested a 24-year-old male from Oakville a short time later near the scene of the shooting.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on Monday morning. The male is facing multiple charges:

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Possession contrary to order CC 117.01(1)

Discharge firearm with intent

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Careless use of a firearm

The accused and the target of the shooting are known to one another.

At this time, Halton Police are unable to confirm to name of the suspect as a result of a publication ban on this matter.

If you have information about this event, please contact 2 Division of the Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4777. To submit an anonymous tip, please contact Halton Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).