Man arrested after assaulting two GO Transit employees

A 47-year-old man was taken into police custody and charged following an incident at the Burlington GO station on Friday. The suspect is now facing six charges including sexual assault.

On Friday, Feb. 9, two Special Constables with GO Transit were assaulted during an interaction and arrest of a passenger at around 9 p.m. Police were called on scene and took the passenger into custody to conduct an investigation.

On Feb. 13 it was announced that Sean Kelly (47) of No Fixed Address has been charged with the following:

Assault Peace Officer

Assault with Intent to Resist (2 counts)

Disarm Peace Officer (2 counts)

Sexual Assault

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.