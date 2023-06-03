Man pulled out of backyard pool without vital signs

× Expand Openstreetmap Samford Place

Yesterday afternoon, on Friday, June 2, 2023, a man was pulled from a backyard pool without vital signs.

Halton Police and paramedics responded to the call, which was made around 3:45 p.m., and transported the man to a hospital. There is no further information on the man's condition.

The incident took place on Samford Place, near Third Line and Speers Road, in the same Oakville West neighbourhood where a three-year-old boy drowned less than a week ago, on May 27.

That young boy, attending a birthday party, had gone underwater in the residence’s backyard pool and went unnoticed for an unknown period of time.

Last week's tragic incident took place at a home on Warwick Avenue, also near Third Line and Speers Road.

No further details about yesterday's incident are available at this time.