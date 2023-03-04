Man behind collectibles thefts arrested

× Expand Erik Mclean/Unsplash Pokemon cards

An investigation (dubbed "Project Umbreon") by Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) 2 District has led to the arrest of a man responsible for a string of thefts from collectibles stores.

Last month, investigators were able to identify a suspect supposedly responsible for several commercial break and enters that targeted collectible stores in Oakville, Burlington, York, London, Brantford and Niagara was identified.

One of those stores in Oakville was Game 3 Trading Cards and Hobby where approximately $5,000 worth of sports cards, Pokemon cards, cash, and coins were stolen between Feb. 14 and 15.

On Feb. 24, a search warrant was executed at a residence and storage facility, connected to the suspect, in Hamilton.

Investigators also executed a search warrant on a vehicle belonging to a female connected to the suspect.

Due to the search warrants, officers were able to seize "a large quantity of collectible items stolen during recent break and enters."

Among the stolen items were high valued sports cards, Pokémon and other collectible cards, comic books and figurines.

The stolen collectibles are roughly valued at $400,000.

Investigators are now trying to return the stolen items to their rightful owners.

32-year-old Jarreh Grant, from Stoney Creek, has been charged with:

Break and Enter (4 counts)

Disguise with Intent (4 counts)

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break and Enter Instruments

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Crack Cocaine

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Grant has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

32-year-old Sarah Skrtich, from Hamilton, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Skrtich was released on an Undertaking.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.