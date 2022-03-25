Man brandishes a gun in daytime Oakville retail robberies

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating two robberies on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Oakville.

The first occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Freedom Mobile retail at 261 Oak Walk Drive. Three suspects, including one armed with a firearm (handgun), entered the store and demanded cell phones and cash. One suspect also struck an employee with a gun.

Witnesses described the suspects as:

Suspect one: Male, black skin, approximately 5'11-6' with a thin build

Suspect two: Male, white skin, approximately 5'11-6' with a thin build

Suspect three: Male 5'11-6' with a thin build (no skin colour observed)

A short time later, at approximately 6:20 pm, four suspects attended the Eyeconcept retail store in Oakville Place at 240 Leighland Ave. One of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint while the others smashed glass display cases and stole eyeglasses. No physical injuries of employees were reported to the police.

Police are investigating to determine if these robberies are connected.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.