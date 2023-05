× Expand Openstreetmap Sunningdale Public School

Overnight, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, a man broke into Sunningdale Public School by pushing an AC unit into the building and entering through a window.

He discharged a fire extinguisher and "items were strewn about," but nothing was stolen.

The 26-year old-man was arrested and charged with break and enter/mischief.

Halton Police have not released any additional details at this time.