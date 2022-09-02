Man charged in Human Trafficking Investigation

HRPS

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has charged a man from Vaughan in relation to a Human Trafficking Investigation. HRPS’ Human Trafficking Unit was in charge of the investigation, which started in August, that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Ryan Gentles.

Gentles has been charged with:

Trafficking in Persons

Material Benefit resulting from trafficking in persons

Material benefit from sex services

Procuring

Exercising control, direction, or influence over the movement of a person

Advertising sexual services

Assault (six counts)

Sexual Assault (two counts)

He also goes by the name of “Grizzy Gwop” and police believe there are additional victims in regards to this investigation and are asking anyone who has come into contact with Gentles, or has information, to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

Reminder: Any individual charged with a crime is innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

----------------------------------

The Halton Regional Police Service firmly believes that every person has the right to feel safe in our community.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in our region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca

Nina's Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

Kid's Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

Signs / Indicators of Human Trafficking

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Being secretive about their activities;

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won't introduce to friends/family; and

Having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

What Should I Do if I Think Someone is a Victim of Trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1.

You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service, operating 24/7 to connect victims and survivors with social services, law enforcement, and emergency services, as well as receive tips from the public. The hotline uses a victim-centered approach when connecting human trafficking victims and survivors with local emergency, transition, and/or long-term supports and services across the country, as well as connecting callers to law enforcement where appropriate.