Man dead after shooting in Oakville

On Friday, August 19, at around 1 am, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to numerous calls, from citizens, of a shooting in the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road in the new community of Saw Whet. When they arrived, they found two victims – a male and a female – with gunshot wounds. The male was examined and pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim had severe injuries; she was taken to hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting.

HRPS’ Homicide Unit is investigating the incident; the information gleaned so far suggests that the victims were targeted.

More information will be released later today.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.