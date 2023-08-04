Man drowns in apartment complex pool

× Expand Openstreetmap 2180 Marine Dr

A man drowned yesterday in an indoor pool at an apartment complex on 2180 Marine Drive.

Around 10 a.m., the man was found and pulled from the pool without vital signs.

Halton paramedics tried performing CPR but were not able to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead.

The man’s age hasn’t been confirmed but some accounts suggest he may have been in his 60s.

No further information about the incident is available at the moment, according to Halton Police.

