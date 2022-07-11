Man pulls out gun in road rage incident

× Expand Pexels Firearm

At around 6:30 am, on July 11, a man driving a beige 2007 Ford Edge stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at another driver. The incident occurred in the area of Postridge Drive and Trafalgar Road in Oakville. (see map)

× Expand OpenStreetMap and contributors

The suspect is a white man in his 40s with a heavy build; he is described as bald, with an unshaven face, and was wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.

The license plate of the suspect is CWPK 680.

Halton Police advise anyone who sees the vehicle to not approach the driver and call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have information regarding this investigation that you wish to share, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or emailing at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.