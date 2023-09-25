Man robbed after getting off GO train

× Expand Openstreetmap GO Station

On Saturday, Sep. 23, around 11:35 in the nighttime, a man was getting off a GO train at Cross Avenue when he was jumped by three men.

They stole marijuana and $10 from the victim; two of the suspects were armed with knives.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The first suspect was a white male while the second and third were black males. There are no further descriptions at this time.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).