Caught on tape: Man hangs off truck on QEW

Man hanging off a trailer truck

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Mar. 8, a man was observed to be hitching a ride by holding onto the back of a trailer truck, as it travelled on the QEW.

A man who was driving alongside the truck noticed, and “motioned to the truck driver that there was something wrong,” according to the OPP’s media relations officer Kerry Schmidt.

When the truck driver stopped, the man in question jumped off the back of the truck and was “last seen running up the ramp to Burloak Drive”.

Video of a person hanging on the back of a trailer driving on the #QEW/Burloak Drive. Male wearing grey pants and a black jacket jumped off the trailer as the truck driver stopped. March 8, 12am. #BurlingtonOPP investigating.

The man wore a black jacket and grey sweatpants.

Burlington OPP officers searched the area, but were not able to find him.

The truck driver claimed to have stopped and loaded “at the yard in Milton about half an hour earlier and [had] no idea when or how this person jumped on the back of the trailer and hitched a ride.”

It goes without saying that the act is very dangerous. Schmidt says that it’s “something that we don’t want to ever see and certainly could cause serious injuries, or even deaths if there was a collision or if he fell from the trailer.”