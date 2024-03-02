Man shot and killed by Halton Police in Oakville residence

× Expand Ben Brown

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation following a fatal shooting involving two officers from the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) early this morning, March 2, 2024, in Oakville.

According to preliminary reports, at around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing at a residence on Stanbury Road. Upon arrival, they encountered the suspect inside the residence and subsequently opened fire, resulting in the man's death at the scene.

Another man was found with severe injuries and has been hospitalized.

The SIU has deployed six investigators and three forensic experts to the case. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow. Presently, two officers involved have been identified as subjects of the investigation, while four witnesses have also been designated.

SIU Spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters preliminary information suggests the man who was killed and the man who was stabbed were both residents of the home, though their relationship to each other is not entirely clear to the SIU.

It is unclear to the SIU how many shots were fired or if the man was armed with a gun but the SIU confirmed that two officers discharged their weapons at the man inside the home.

The man who was transported to hospital is in serious condition but the SIU would not confirm whether or not his condition was life-threatening.

Regarding the investigation with Halton Police, Denette says that the interviews with the witness officers have not yet happened but will take place very soon.

Denette says it's "too soon to say" regarding why the man was shot by police and that all the SIU can say is that it was a stabbing call.

Forensic investigators remain on scene gathering evidence while additional investigators are canvassing for video footage and additional information.

The identities of both men have not been released.

The families have not been notified by police or the SIU as the search for next of kin remains ongoing.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php