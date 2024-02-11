Man sought after committing an indecent act in Oakville Place

× Expand Halton Police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in an alleged indecent act at Oakville Place mall.

On Friday, Feb. 9, at approximately 5:25 p.m., the suspect, driving a white Ford F-150 (see image attached), approached two female teenagers inside the Dollarama store in Oakville Place mall. Police say the suspect committed an indecent act and made non-consensual physical contact with the victims.

The teenagers did not suffer any physical injuries.

The police have provided the following suspect description (see photo attached):

Male, white, between 40 and 55 years old

Wearing a grey baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, beige or khaki pants, and black shoes

Approximately 6’ tall with an average build

Grey goatee and short hair

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Included in the report from Halton Police is the following, "Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration."

"There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to police for investigation."