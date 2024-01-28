Man sought after LCBO robbery spree in Oakville

× Expand Halton Police

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) are searching for a middle age man connected to a spree of robberies at three LCBO stores in Oakville.

Throughout January, three Oakville LCBO locations have been robbed by a lone male. On each occasion, the suspect stole over $1,000 worth of alcohol and fled in a black Mercedes.

Halton Police described the suspect as a white male, 5'7", 155 lbs, approximately 50 years-old with a clear complexion.

He is wearing a grey winter jacket with a fur-rimmed hood, a burgundy sweatshirt under the jacket, and black pants (see image attached).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.