Man pulls out sharpened stick when confronted by police

On Saturday, July 8, a man stole a backpack from a passenger on a train at the Oakville GO Station.

The thief, when eventually confronted by a Halton police officer, brandished a large stick “that was sharpened at the end” and moved toward the officer.

The officer then arrested the man.

44-year-old Steven Hendsbee, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assaulting police with a weapon.

He was held for bail.

The exact time the theft occurred isn’t mentioned in the report, but the arrest was made around 9:45 a.m.

The report also does not indicate whether or not the backpack was returned to the initial victim.