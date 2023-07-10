Man pulls out sharpened stick when confronted by police

Openstreetmap
Oakville GO Station
On Saturday, July 8, a man stole a backpack from a passenger on a train at the Oakville GO Station.
The thief, when eventually confronted by a Halton police officer, brandished a large stick “that was sharpened at the end” and moved toward the officer.
The officer then arrested the man.
44-year-old Steven Hendsbee, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assaulting police with a weapon.
He was held for bail.
The exact time the theft occurred isn’t mentioned in the report, but the arrest was made around 9:45 a.m.
The report also does not indicate whether or not the backpack was returned to the initial victim.