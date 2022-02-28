Man struck in River Oaks, police request assistance

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors ODbL

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a suspected hit and run collision involving a pedestrian in Oakville.

On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at approximately 4:35 am police were contacted by a member of the public who came across a male lying on Towne Boulevard with obvious signs of trauma. The male victim was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle and are appealing to the public for additional information.

Any witnesses or persons with dashcam or surveillance footage are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

Police are looking specifically for footage of the area of Towne Boulevard between Dundas Street West and River Glen Boulevard at approximately 4:15 am to 4:35 am on February 28.