Man with a knife at Oakville GO Station apprehended

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, the Halton Regional Police were called by GO Transit Security at the Oakville GO Station regarding a male on a train who was seen with a knife. When officers arrived, the identified man fled on foot. The officers ran after him.

The male ran onto a stationary Oakville Transit Bus at the GO Station. The bus was evacuated and officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take the male into custody without injury.

A 34-year-old man is being charged and held pending a Bail Hearing for the following offences:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Theft Over $5000

Obstruction of a Police Officer

Possession of Break & Enter Tools

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Court Order

Fail to Comply With Probation (2 Counts)

Possession of Fentanyl

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service's non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.