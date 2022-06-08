Marine Drive closed for patio use this summer

× Expand Oakville News Inc Marine Drive Plank Restobar

A planning office at the town of Oakville has confirmed that Marine Drive will once again be closed for the duration of this summer.

"Marine Drive will be closed at Bronte Road to 20 meters east of the intersection from June 3 to September 15, 2022," said Audrey Basham on behalf of the town. "This closure is to accommodate a Town of Oakville patio encroachment."

Local access only will be maintained on Marine Drive between Bronte Road and Jones Street.

The detour route will be along Bronte Road, Lakeshore Road West and Jones Street. Detour signs will be posted throughout the area for the duration of the closure.

This is the third consecutive summer this closure has been in place: this regular street closure first began (and was reported by Oakville News) in June 2020.

Marine Drive is expected to re-open to cars in mid-September 2022. More information is available online here.