Missing Person Oakville - Whitney Lichacz - Update - May 15

Halton Regional Police provided an update on Sunday, May 15 at 10:15 AM regarding the status of Ms. Lichhacz from Bronte. According to the 2 Division Staff Sergeant, they received a report of Witney Lichacz being seen in the west end of Toronto.
Halton Police are currently working with Toronto Police to locate Whitney.
In a recent Twitter post, Halton Police are now asking anyone who may have seen Whitney in the last 24 hours or sooner to immediate call 9-1-1.
Original Post - May 14, 2022.
The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance locating a female from Oakville.
Halton Police are trying to locate Whitney Lichacz, aged 32 years.
At 5:15 p.m. yesterday, Friday, May 13, 2022, Ms. Lichacz left her residence in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Bronte in the Town of Oakville. Halton Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact the police.
Ms. Lichacz is described as 5"5" tall with a heavy build and shoulder-length brown/dark red hair. She is believed to have been wearing a grey sweater, light pink graphic t-shirt, black skirt, black high heels and a black hat.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
"See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Note: An earlier release from Police mistakenly wrote Ms. Lichacz was age 22 and had blonde hair. Her correct age is 32, and her hair colour is brown/dark red.