Mayor and Council to host annual New Year's Levee

Oakville's Town Council has invited all local residents to the town's annual New Year's Levee party, set to take place at Town Hall next week.

The open invitation reads, according to staff, "Mayor Rob Burton and Members of Council invite you and your family to celebrate the passing of another year at the Annual New Year’s Levee."

The annual party is free to attend for all ages, and will take place next Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 from 1-3 p.m. in Town Hall's south atrium.

Mayor Burton is expected to speak and town staff say the "event will feature remarks from the Mayor", but there will also be musical performances from "several local groups." No specific acts have been named.

The town adds, "Light refreshments will also be offered."

Town Hall is located at 1225 Trafalgar Road in Oakville. More information about this event can be found online with the town's website here.