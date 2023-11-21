First come, first served: Mayor proposes small expansion to windrow clearing service next winter

× Expand Mumin Mian A woman treks through the snow in Town Square in Downtown Oakville.

The mayor has rejected the idea of a town-wide snow windrow clearing program in his proposed 2024 budget.

Under the new strong mayor powers given to him by the province, Mayor Rob Burton is now responsible for drafting the town budget.

Yesterday, on Nov. 20, a few hours before the scheduled council meeting, he posted his budget to the town’s website.

The budget proposes a 4.38 per cent increase to residential property taxes next year, in line with the recommendation from town councillors to keep the overall tax hike below 4.5 per cent.

That amounts to an extra $33.30 in taxes per $100,000 in assessment. The owner of a house assessed at $800,000 would pay an extra $266 in property taxes next year.

Burton said he is confident his budget "sets a solid foundation for our community’s continued livability and vibrancy."

Despite pressure from North Oakville councillors, the mayor’s budget doesn’t include a $2.6 million program to clear windrows – the heavy and unpopular piles of snow deposited at the bottom of driveways by street-clearing plows.

Instead, he’s proposing to expand the town’s existing windrow clearing service next winter, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The town currently clears about 450 driveway windrows for people who are over 65 or have medical conditions, at a subsidized cost. Burton suggests adding up to another 650 households at a full cost-recovery rate of $118 plus tax.

"We can improve incrementally when we can’t afford everything all at once," he said.

The first-come, first-served nature of the plan was met with some skepticism from Ward 3 councillor Janet Haslett-Theall.

But Burton promised that if a majority of town council votes to change that – or other elements of his budget – he won’t veto those amendments.

Residents who want to comment on the proposed budget can delegat to town council at a meeting planned for next Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

On Dec. 20, town councillors will have the opportunity to offer amendments to the mayor’s budget.

What are you paying for?

Oakville property taxes fund the budgets of the town, Halton Region and the Halton school boards.

The town’s operating and capital budgets fund more than 60 programs and services, including parks, recreation, fire services, harbours, Oakville Transit, local roads, libraries and other infrastructure. Full budget documents can be found online here.

Halton Region’s budget pays for policing, paramedic services, regional roads and public health, housing and social services.

Despite the mayor’s chart anticipating a 5.06 per cent tax increase resulting from the 2024 regional budget, there are no public budget documents yet available for review.

Halton regional council is expected to receive the draft budget on Dec. 6.