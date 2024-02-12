Mayor returns to Dubai for a second global gathering

× Expand Ross Parmly on Unsplash

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton is headed to Dubai this week, for the second time in three months.

In December, he flew halfway across the world to the oil and gas-producing country to help solve the climate crisis as part of the United Nations Climate Change conference (COP28).

Read more here: Mayor and town staff to Dubai for climate conference

This week, he’ll head to the authoritarian monarchy to help mold the future of government as part of the World Governments Summit.

Under the theme of Shaping Future Governments, the summit will gather "governments, international organizations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe to international cooperation and enable governments to identify innovative solutions for future challenges – further rippling to inspire and empower the next generation of governments," according to its website.

Its agenda includes keynote speeches from world leaders such as the deputy prime minister of Turkmenistan, the chief minister of Sierra Leone, the presidents of Turkey and the Central African Republic, and the prime ministers of Cuba, Egypt and Iraq.

His travel expenses will be covered by the Executive Council of Dubai, "ensuring no financial burden falls on Oakville’s taxpayers," according to the Feb. 7 edition of the mayor’s newsletter.

Burton will take part in a 90-minute Global Mayors Roundtable on Feb. 14.

Although the summit’s online agenda doesn’t include any information about the event, Burton’s newsletter said it will bring together 10 global mayors from small, medium and large municipalities.

It said the group will include mayors from Vienna, Hong Kong and Astana (Kazakhstan).

The newsletter added that Burton’s participation in the "prestigious" gathering "marks a moment for Oakville, as it not only showcases the town's proactive approach to global governance discussions but also engages international leaders in shaping the future of municipal governance and addressing global challenges."

In response to a question from Oakville News about what he hopes to get out of the trip and how it will benefit the town, Burton emailed the following comment:

"I feel honoured to be invited to this prestigious forum along with nine other global mayors to get the benefit of a rich exchange of ideas among mayors I respect for their leadership," he wrote.

"This recognition makes me feel my leadership in livability is being respected and I note with pride that my friend and fellow leader in livability, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, is also invited, making 20 per cent of the mayors from Canada."