Mayor Rob Burton attends $1,500 fundraising event for Doug Ford’s Conservative party

Mayor Rob Burton was among 4,000 people who attended a $1,500 per person fundraiser organized by Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives last week, according to an article in the Toronto Star.

The paper published leaked details of the sold-out Etobicoke event, which was closed to the media.

The story notes that the premier’s “campaign style” singled out Burton, along with mayors and politicians from Peel, Brampton, Markham and York Region in attendance.

Burton did not respond to Oakville News questions about his attendance. The veteran mayor has been an active local Liberal supporter for many years.

According to the Mayor's office, town funds were not used to pay for Burton's ticket to the event.

His attendance at the event, which reportedly raised a record $6 million, came just ahead of a meeting expected to see Oakville council publicly pledge to support the provincial government’s housing plan.

At the March 8 special council meeting, councillors will consider formally pledging to build 33,000 new housing units by 2032.

A report from town staff suggests advising Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs Steve Clark that the town: