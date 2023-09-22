MacLachlan College broken into

× Expand Openstreetmap MacLachlan College

Sometime between Friday, Sep. 15 and Saturday, Sep. 16, MacLachlan College was broken into. The school is located at 337 Trafalgar Road.

A rear window was broken by the suspect(s) to gain entry. Once inside, the thief took an Apple iPad.

According to Halton Police, there is currently no description of the suspect.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).