Three men charged in PPE theft valued at over $300,000

× Expand Halton Police Vehicle

Members of the Halton Regional Police Service - 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have arrested three men in Halton Region in relation to an internal employee theft of personal protective equipment worth over $300,000.

The three males are employees of a Burlington business that sells safety and cleaning products. Since September 2020, large quantities of latex gloves and cleaning chemicals had gone missing. Investigation determined that three employees had orchestrated the theft of these items from the business.

Charged are:

A 19-year-old man of Burlington with Theft Over $5000

A 24-year-old man of Burlington with four (4) counts of Theft Over $5000

A 28-year-old man of Oakville with four (4) counts of Theft Over $5000

All three accused were released from custody on an undertaking.

More information about this case can be read online with the Halton Regional Police Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2316.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.