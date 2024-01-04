Men in white jumpsuits try car door handles around Oakville neighbourhoods

× Expand Oakville News

Several Oakville residents have spoken on social media about their experiences with auto theft as the epidemic continues to prevail throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Residents have growing concerns about the prevalence of auto theft throughout the Halton Region, many of which are being echoed on the platform Nextdoor, a neighbourhood watch platform where people can share photos and videos of what’s going on in their neighbourhood with others nearby.

Several posts from Oakville neighbourhoods have shown men in white jumpsuits tugging on car door handles.

These images were captured on Jan. 2 at 1:59 a.m. in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle. The suspects arrived on bicycles and tried the door handles of several vehicles throughout the neighbourhood.

When unsuccessful, they simply walked away and moved on to the next home.

Amy, the resident who captured this incident, says that her neighbourhood is usually quiet, and an incident like this is out of character for the area. “I don’t think it was car theft because they checked both of our cars, and one would be more desirable than the other,” Amy said.

When she came across the footage, she planned on reaching out to Halton Police but subsequently found that one of her neighbours had already done so.

Halton Police could not comment as the investigation remains ongoing.

This situation was not the first time Amy had contemplated the possibility of auto theft. Prior to this incident, her home was undergoing a renovation, which led her to spend five weeks in the area of West Oak Trails.

What she didn’t expect was that moving just a few blocks North meant higher insurance premiums.

“For about a month, I was paying extra on insurance because we were parking the car on a different street,” Amy said. “If you look at the crime map of auto theft, you’ll see there’s more auto theft in certain areas; anything North of Upper Middle seems to be more than our area.”

According to a report from the Insurance Bureau of Canada, insurers will assess “the frequency of theft for their particular vehicle’s make, model and year. Generally, the harder a car is to steal and the less expensive it is to repair, the less it costs to insure.”

“The auto insurance industry uses the Canadian Loss Experience Automobile Rating (CLEAR) system, which groups vehicles into higher and lower rankings as a factor in determining auto insurance premiums. A vehicle with a lower CLEAR ranking could indicate a lower theft risk, perhaps because it was manufactured with stronger anti-theft devices.”

The most commonly stolen vehicles aren’t exclusive to what’s most expensive. A list of Canada's top 10 most stolen vehicles includes the Honda CR-V, Toyota Highlander, Jeep Wrangler, and even the 2006 Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 Series.

The white jumpsuits seem to be the disguise of choice for most car thieves. If you come across them on your home security feed, contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4777. If you see a crime in progress, call 911.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Residents are urged to lock their car doors and double-check that the garage door is closed.

Halton Police have outlined the following auto theft prevention measures: