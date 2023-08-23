‘We went from heroes to zeroes;' Metro workers continue to strike

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Workers on strike at Metro on Rebecca Street

It has been three weeks since employees of the grocery chain Metro started striking. Around 3,700 workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) walked off the job demanding a "livable wage."

Employees of the Metro on Rebecca Street in Oakville, one of the affected stores, claim that the average pay is a little less than $17 an hour (minimum wage in Ontario is $15.50 per hour and is set to increase to $16.55 in October).

Unifor, the union representing the employees on strike rejected Metro's request to meet last week. According to Unifor representative Paul Whyte, the union will not meet with Metro until they "come back to the table with an improved wage offer that meets the needs of front-line grocery workers."

Kim Coughlin, local union rep and a Metro manager, relays that her team wants their "hero pay" back. During the pandemic, grocery store employees were considered front-line workers and were financially compensated for their efforts; they all received $2 on top of their hourly wage, irrespective of their position. "That was our 'hero pay,' and, for starters, we want that back," says Coughlin.

We put our lives on the line and, for 2 months, we were heroes during the pandemic. Then after those two months, we were no longer heroes. Even though I, as a grocery manager, chose what my community ate. - Coughlin

Coughlin details the blood, sweat and tears that went into feeding residents. "We put ourselves in danger every day, and we deserve our piece of the pie." She purportedly worked six days a week - "40 hours a week, and some weeks, [she] was there for 60 hours."

And that's another issue that workers are taking up with Metro. Schedules are said to be "totally" random. "One week, you work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., then the next week, you're there from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m."

Full-timers have to work six days a week. "It's mandatory, and I can't say 'no,'" complained a young worker on the picket line. "Every week is completely random, so you can't sustain a life. You can't plan anything," chimed another.

Many Metro employees are elderly and argue that the lack of consistency in their schedules is incredibly taxing.

We went from heroes to zeroes. And that’s not fair. We want what we deserve. We want our piece of the pie. - Coughlin

When asked for confirmation regarding working hours, the union stated, "Unfortunately, in the current collective agreement, only senior full-time workers are guaranteed a standard 5-day work week. Non-senior full-time workers and part-time workers are typically subject to non-consecutive days off and weeks of work that include six working days. In all, the scheduling is a great challenge for these workers--I've heard from quite a few, including those with a bit of seniority, that it makes life planning a challenge."

Residents near the Rebecca Street Metro have been forced to shop elsewhere. Most shoppers we interviewed were unbothered by the strike but showed solidarity with the workers. Mary L., who lives about "five minutes away," has started shopping at Fortino's. "It's not that big of a deal," she said. "When Metro opens back up, I'll return, but I do hope that the workers get what they're asking for. What's happening to them really isn't fair at all."

However, some, like Tim, hope for a quick resolution. Tim is retired and used to taking an evening stroll before picking up the day's groceries from Metro. For him, visiting the store "is a routine and quite relaxing." Since the strike, he's had to rely on his son to deliver groceries. "There are other stores I could go to, but they're not walkable. I like to walk. And I think, until the strike resolves, I'll probably just rely on my son."

Meanwhile, Coughlin has been with the grocery chain for 23 years and has seen drastic changes. "It was Dominion before. Since Metro took over, there's been a lot less staff."

“You go through the aisles and there’s nobody around.” - employee on the picket line

She claims it's all about money now and that higher-ups are "pinching every penny." Coughlin also alleges that the profits are distributed among shareholders, leaving workers left out to dry.

Metro posted a net income of $218 million in the recently completed quarter. During the same quarter last year, they made $198 million. On Tuesday, August 22, at 3:00 p.m., Metro's stock (MRU.TO) is trading at $69.90 with a profit margin of 4.78%; in comparison, Loblaw's (L.TO) profit margin is 3.4%.

The stats don't surprise workers. One employee said, "[Metro] didn't lose money during COVID. They made more money. Because people weren't going out, they were eating at home. There were record-breaking profits during COVID, and they're still going."

We reached out to Metro for comment but didn't hear back.