Missing 20 year-old last seen in Oakville

HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking public assistance in locating a missing person in the Town of Oakville.

Elizabeth NOEL (20 years) was last seen on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in the area of Upper Middle Road West and Sixth Line in the Town of Oakville, Ontario. (Communities of College Park and River Oaks)

Elizabeth is described as female. She has brown hair, a thin build and was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, black pants and brown boots.

Police are concerned for this missing person's safety and well-being and are asking anyone with pertinent information to call 911 if you see her or the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825 4747.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.