Missing 83-year-old female last seen in Glen Abbey

HRPS
The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old female from Oakville. Celine D’SOUZA left her residence on foot in the area of Kings College Drive and Third Line in Oakville on January 11, 2020 at approximately 8:30 am and has not returned.
Kings College Drive is in Glen Abbey just north of the North Service Road in Oakville, Ontario.
Mrs. D’SOUZA description:
Sex: female,
Skin colour: brown
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 140lbs
Build: slim
Hair: shoulder length and black
Eye colour: brown
She is believed to be wearing a red winter jacket. Police are concerned for her well-being and are hopeful for her safe return.
Anyone with information in regards to the location of Mrs. D’SOUZA is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
© OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)