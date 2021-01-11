Missing 83-year-old female last seen in Glen Abbey

HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old female from Oakville. Celine D’SOUZA left her residence on foot in the area of Kings College Drive and Third Line in Oakville on January 11, 2020 at approximately 8:30 am and has not returned.

Kings College Drive is in Glen Abbey just north of the North Service Road in Oakville, Ontario.

Mrs. D’SOUZA description:

Sex: female,

Skin colour: brown

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 140lbs

Build: slim

Hair: shoulder length and black

Eye colour: brown

She is believed to be wearing a red winter jacket. Police are concerned for her well-being and are hopeful for her safe return.

Anyone with information in regards to the location of Mrs. D’SOUZA is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Map of area