Missing dog found after owner was hit by car

× Expand June, the Irish Wolf Hound

A man was struck by a vehicle while walking his dog, in the area of Taunton Road and Oak Park Blvd in Oakville, on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 5:30 p.m.

The dog, an Irish Wolf Hound named June, ran away when her owner was hit.

She was discovered around midnight the next day, thanks to a Reddit post. June was later treated by a vet for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Her owner, the male pedestrian, also sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening and was transported to the hospital.

In an email, their family thanked the “community support involved in [June’s] search” and expressed their gratitude to those who “helped [them] look and circulated information."

Anne O'Kane, a reader who works in a retirement home, was one among many who "was so happy to hear June was found and that her owner is doing alright."

The driver didn’t remain on scene, and the incident is classified as a hit-and-run. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) revealed that the vehicle in the incident was a white compact SUV and the driver was a male.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.