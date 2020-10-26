​The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking public assistance in locating a missing male, last seen in Oakville. On Sunday, October 25, 2020, at approximately 6:45 pm, Hermann Deininger left a residence in Oakville to return to his home in Etobicoke. He has not been seen since.

Deininger is described as white, 5'8", with a medium build, grey hair and hazel eyes (see attached photo). He has a large boil directly under his right ear. He was last seen wearing a grey or dark green coat and a red baseball cap (see attached surveillance photo).

Deininger was last seen driving a grey 2011 Ford Focus (Ontario plate # AAJV 918) and may have gotten lost on his way home.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Deininger is asked to contact 911 or the HRPS directly at 905-825-4747.