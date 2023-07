× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton police (HRPS) has revealed “with great sadness” that a missing man, who they had been searching for, has been found dead.

42-year-old Mustafa Toufexief was reported missing on Saturday, July 8, and was last seen in Oakville near Cornwall Road and Ford Drive.

The HRPS expressed condolences “to the family and friends of Mr. Toufexief as they grieve during this difficult time.” They will also refrain from providing further updates out of respect for the family’s privacy.