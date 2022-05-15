Missing Niagara man may be in Oakville

NRPS

Niagara Regional Police Service officers search for 40-year-old Nicola “Nick” LOPARCO from Niagara Falls.

On May 14, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, 2 District – Niagara Falls uniform officers were contacted by Nick’s family. At around 2:30 pm, Nick left his home to get gas in his truck and did not return home. Nick was last seen driving his black 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck, Ontario licence BL49574.

Nick resides in the area of Belmont Avenue and Greendale Street in Niagara Falls.

Nick is described as:

5’7” feet tall, approximately 145 Lbs.

Brown hair shaved

Brown scruffy facial hair

Brown eyes

Nick may be wearing:

Black polo shirt with collar & 3 buttons

Grey jeans

Possibly black New Balance shoes

Nick has ties to the Oakville area of Ontario.

Nick’s family and the police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Nick, his truck, or may have information about his location is asked to contact the police. Call 905-688-4111, “dispatch.”

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or call 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.