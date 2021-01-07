Missing Oakville man's body found on Oakville Golf Club grounds

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at approximately 3:30 pm police located the body of missing Oakville resident Michael Stone on the grounds of the Oakville Golf Club, just shortly after issuing a missing person's report.

Michael Stone was last seen on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in the area of Queens Avenue in Oakville, Ontario at approximately 3:00 AM. Queens Avenue is in the neighbourhood of College Park.

Description of Michael Stone

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 200 lbs

Build: medium

Hair: shaved

Distinguishing marks: “karma” tattooed on his left wrist

He was last seen wearing a gradient zip-up sweater, black jogging pants, and tan running shoes.

Anyone who may have seen him after that time is asked to contact police at 905 825 4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) and Oakville New would like to express our heartfelt condolences and support to his friends and family.