Missing Person: 25-year-old Kiara HASSAN

Halton Regional Police is trying to locate Kiara HASSAN who was last seen in the Oakville area on Monday, October 9, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Police say that Kiara HASSAN is described as a white female, 25 years of age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short wavy brown hair. She is approximately 140 pounds with an athletic build. Kiara HASSAN was last seen carrying a White Aritzia bag, and a dark green moon-shaped Kate spade purse (medium in size).

Her family is worried about her safety and well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Kiara HASSAN to call 911 or the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825 4747, ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.