Missing Person - 27-year-old Oakville woman

HRPS Kaitlyn Simmonds

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a missing Oakville woman.

Kaitlyn Simmonds (27) of Oakville was last seen on foot on June 29, 2022 in the area of South Service Road and Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby.

Kaitlyn is described as:

Female

White

5’9” tall with a slim build

Long, dirty blonde hair

Last seen wearing a long sleeve leopard print shirt, black shorts and grey sandals

She is known to frequent the Hamilton area.

Anyone with information about Kaitlyn or her possible location is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.