Missing Person - 50 year-old man from Oakville

Halton police are currently searching for a 50-year-old male from Oakville and are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Scott Bergman was last seen leaving his residence in the area of Wildwood Drive and Morden Road which is north of Rebbeca and west of Dorval Drive at approximately 10:30 am Friday, July 30, 2021.

Missing person's description

Male white, 5’6 thin build grey beard

Wearing white T-shirt, sweat pants carrying a black backpack

Last seen leaving on foot heading towards Lakeshore Rd

Missing male is considered vulnerable. Please call immediately if you have seen or located Scott.

If anyone has seen someone matching this description this evening or has any further information to add that may assist police in locating this missing person, please call police on the non-emergency line 905-878-5511, ext. 5155.