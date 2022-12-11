Oakville man reported missing

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is appealing to the public in the hopes to locate a missing Oakville man.

38-year-old Marc Regan was last heard from on Saturday, Dec. 10. He is described as a 5’7” tall white male, with brown/grey hair, and a slim build. He could possibly be wearing a black jacket, pants, shirt and shoes.

His last known location is the area of Lakeshore Rd W and Forsythe St, although his mode or direction of travel is unknown.

HRPS is concerned for his well-being.

If you see anyone matching his description or image and if you have information about Marc or his possible location, please contact HRPS through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

You can report a person missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.