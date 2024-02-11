Found and Safe: 20-year-old Kathleen Rand

× Expand Halton Police

Update: The Halton Regional Police have announced that Kathleen Rand has been found and is safe. They thank the public for their assistance.

The original story follows below:

Halton Regional Police are requesting the publics assistance in locating a vulnerable missing woman. Kathleen (Katie) Rand (20) was last seen in the Oakville area on Thursday, Feb. 8 near the intersection of Cornwall Road and Trafalgar Road.

Police described Rand as a white female, 20 years of age, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, with blue shoulder length wavy hair. She is estimated to weigh 100-120 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Kathleen (Katie) Rand to call 911 or the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825 4747, ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1.

Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.