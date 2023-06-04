17-year-old boy goes missing

Openstreetmap
Neyagawa Blvd and Dundas St W
Halton police is seeking your assistance in finding a missing boy from Oakville.
17-year-old Isaiah Riley was last known to be in the area of Neyagawa Boulevard and Dundas Street West at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Riley is 6’2 tall, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a bright red Reebok tracksuit and riding a scooter.
HRPS
Isaiah Riley
There is concern for his well-being. If you or someone you know may have seen him, please asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.
You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).