Missing Person: Lukas Harrington

Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lukas Harrington, a 15-year-old boy from Oakville.

Lukas was last known to be in the area of Sixth Line and Upper Middle Road West in Oakville at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Halton Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police.

Lukas is described as 5’10 tall, slim build, with dark brown shoulder length wavy hair (photo attached). He is believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.