25-year-old man gone missing

× Expand Openstreetmap Mary Street and Margaret Drive

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is appealing to the public in the hopes of finding a missing 25-year-old man.

Mohammad Jama, from Oakville, was last seen near Mary Street and Margaret Drive at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 26.

He is 6 feet tall, slim, with black hair, brown eyes, and a trimmed beard; Jama is believed to be traveling on foot. He is wearing a navy hoodie (Toronto University logo), with grey and brown pants.

HRPS is concerned for his well-being.

× Expand HRPS Mohammad Jama

If you are a resident in the area, please pay special attention and contact police if you see anyone matching his description. Anyone with information about Jama or his possible location is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).