Missing person: Michael Beckford

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Oakville.

Halton Police are trying to locate 30-year-old Michael Beckford.

Beckford was last known to be in the area of Winston Churchill Blvd and Winston Park Drive in the Town of Oakville at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 24. Halton Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police.

Michael is described as 5’10 tall, athletic build, with black shoulder length hair in dreadlocks and a beard (see photo attached). He is believed to be wearing dark grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He is believed to be driving a blue Nissan Quest motor vehicle, licence - AMPJ655.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.