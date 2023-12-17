Missing Person: Mohamed Elsawi

× Expand Halton Police

Halton Police are trying to locate 29-year-old Oakville man Mohamed Elsawi.

Mohamed is described as 5’ 6” tall, slim build, with short brown hair (photo attached). He is believed to be wearing a black jacket with hood, black pants and black running shoes.

Mohamed was last known to be in the area of Cornwall Road and Trafalgar Road in the Town of Oakville at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Halton Police are concerned for his well-being. Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.