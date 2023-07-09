Missing person: Mustafa Toufexief

× Expand Openstreetmap Cornwall Road and Ford Drive

A 42-year-old man has gone missing in Oakville and Halton police is appealing to the public in the hopes of finding him.

Moustafa Toufexief was last seen in the area of Cornwall Road and Ford Drive yesterday morning, on Saturday, July 8, around 7:00 a.m..

He is 5’6” tall, with a heavy build, and has white skin and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, grey pants, white shoes and a blue baseball cap. He may be riding a bicycle.

Halton police Moustafa Toufexief

Moustafa is also known to frequent the Bromsgrove Road area of Mississauga.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825 4747, ext. 2216. Anonymously tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.