Missing Person Oakville – Thomas Buckhurst

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance locating 40-year-old Thomas Buckhurst.

Thomas was last seen on March 17, 2022, in the Mississaga Street area in the Bronte neighbourhood of Oakville. Thomas lives in Mississauga but frequently attends the Oakville and Burlington area.

Thomas is a white male with short blonde hair. He is approximately 5’10” tall with a slim build and is typically unshaven.

When Thomas was last seen riding a black scooter. Family, friends and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Blair Bolton of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2218 or the general line at ext. 2216

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.

More information, including resources, ways to assist, and report a missing person, can be found here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/services-and-reporting/missing-persons.aspx.