Missing Person - Last seen in Oakville on Sept 30

× Expand HRPS MacDougall

HRPS Mr. McDougall

Halton Regional Police Service continue to search for a missing 63-year-old white male last seen on Thursday, Sept. 30, at approximately 2:00 PM.

Mr. MacDougall was last seen around Third Line and Rebecca Street, Oakville, close to South Oakville Centre formerly known as Hopedale Mall.

Mr. MacDougall is described as Male, White, 5'10", with short grey hair.

He was wearing a baseball cap, green hooded sweatshirt and track pants.

If you have seen him in the last 24 hours, please contact the Halton Regional Police Service at 905-878-5511.