Oakville 29-year-old man missing since Tuesday

HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) seeks the public’s assistance locating a missing Oakville man.

Albert Opoku (29) of Oakville was last seen at approximately 12:30 pm on January 31, 2023, at the Oakville Go Station.

Albert Opoku is described as:

Male

Black

Approximately 6’2” tall, 175 lbs (medium build)

Short black hair and a moustache

Opoku was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with black jeans and carrying a yellow backpack.

Opoku has braces on his teeth, and a rose tattoo on his left hand. Opoku may have been headed to the Hamilton area.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information about Albert or his possible whereabouts is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.