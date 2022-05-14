Missing Person Oakville - Whitney Lichacz

Halton Regional Police Service

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a female from Oakville.

Halton Police are trying to locate Whitney Lichacz aged 32 years.

At 5:15 p.m. yesterday, Friday May 13, 2022, Ms. Lichacz left her residence in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Bronte in the Town of Oakville. Halton Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact police.

Ms Lichacz is described as 5"5" tall with a heavy build and shoulder-length brown/dark red hair. She is believed to have been wearing a grey sweater, light pink graphic t-shirt, black skirt, black high heels and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

"See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Note: An earlier release from Police mistakenly wrote Ms. Lichacz was age 22 and had blonde hair. Her correct age is 32 and hair colour is brown/dark red.